Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Lisa DUNN


1965 - 2020
DUNN, Lisa Anne Born February 9, 1965 in Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Her heart was so big and full of love, she wouldn't have had it any other way than to go on Valentine's Day. Lisa was the daughter of Bill Ray Brewer and Wilma Jean (Deem) Brewer. She was a Middletown High School graduate, Class of 1983, where she was an active thespian, participating in choir and theater. She went on to graduate as class president of Miami University in 2005, School of Nursing. She spent her favorite years as an RN at Miami Valley Hospital, HV7 where she was awarded the Daisy Award for outstanding nursing. Lisa was the life of the party, full of smiles and a generous heart. She lived for vacation and loved the ocean. Her generosity shown through beyond her life as an organ donor. She is survived by her daughter, Cody Linne (husband, Nadim) Abraham; a son, Alexander Ray Brewer; her mother, Wilma Jean Miller; her father, Bill (wife, Donna) Brewer; a grandson, Adam Abraham; and her brother, William Ray Brewer. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Jackson and Mr. Brian Brewer officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am Friday until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Contributions in Lisa's memory may be made to Life Center for organ donation or Joseph's Legacy, 320 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020
