|
|
ERVIN, Lisa D. 59, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on September 29, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital, surrounded by several family members and Bishop Irvin. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 5, 1960 to the late Richard and Ella (Smith) Ervin. Lisa attended Springfield South High School where she was an avid player in basketball and softball, excelling in Track and Field setting state records. Lisa will always be remembered for the love of basketball from an early age. She always enjoyed making people laugh. Lisa received numerous awards, while serving and being honorably discharged from the United States Army. She worked for Consumer Support up until her passing. She is survived by her daughter, Camille Ervin; three brothers, John Smith, James (Stevie) Ervin of Springfield, Ohio, and Robert Muhammad of Tennessee; three sisters, Teresa and Alice Ervin of Springfield, Ohio and Patrice Ervin of Atlanta, Georgia; two cherished grand-daughters, Cameeya (Me Me) and Rylee (Bug) Thomas; aunt, Barbara Buffington of Springfield, Ohio, a very special nephew, Vashaun Ervin of whom she considered her son, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roland and Richard Smith, and an infant nephew. Service for Lisa Ervin will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Restored Life Ministries 1117 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be at 11:00am with Minister Tyrone Cole officiating and Pastor Servant Jermain Maynard Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. The family would like to give special Thanks to Dr. Kurian and the DaVita Dialysis Center.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2019