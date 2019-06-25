GABBARD, Lisa Marie Age 53, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kettering Hospital. She was born June 9, 1966 in Middletown, OH to Richard Ivan and Phyllis Jean (Smith) Smith. She was a controller for Middletown Ford. Lisa graduated from Middletown Christian School and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed all sports, especially the Bengals, Reds and loved taking care of her horse, Banner. Lisa is survived by her parents, Richard Ivan and Phyllis Jean Smith of Monroe; brother, Mark T. Smith of Monroe and several special cousins, Sherry Wills, Cathy Shelly, Brennon and Carissa Wills, Sherry Getz and Rick Smith; aunts, Marcia Haas and Barbara Walker. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2808 Reading RD., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary