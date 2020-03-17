|
HADDIX, Lisa K. 54 left , Saturday, March 14, 2020 to make her way to Heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents Odell and Emma (Shelton) Short, sister Margaret Ann Reid, brother Jim Short, nephew Todd Reid, brother-in-law Harold Coffy. Lisa leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 16 years, Steve Haddix; sister Janet Coffy, brother Bob Short, nephew Josh Short, step-son Stephen Haddix of London, Ohio, step-daughter Jessica (Mark) Stauffer of Dayton. Also surviving are her step-grandchildren Madison and Mason Stauffer, special mother-in-law Ethel Mae Haddix, sisters-in-law Linda (Richard) Lanter, Loretta (Jim) Brewer, Kathy Srode and Yvonne Rowe all of Dayton and little Hayley, her freiends at Aramark Uniform Co. where she loved to work, and special friend Claudette Clark, many other friends and neighbors. Lisa will be greatly missed. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. A celebration of Lisa's life will be Thursday, March 19 at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Andrew Brewster presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be shared at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020