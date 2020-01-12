Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Lisa MALONEY


1963 - 2020
Lisa MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, Lisa Jane Age 56 of Trenton passed away January 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 2, 1963 in Middletown, the daughter of Robert and Joyce (Spicer) Davis. Lisa loved her grandchildren, her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Patrick W. Maloney; daughter, Taylor Victoria Maloney; two sons, Jacob Maloney and Frank Reynolds; six grandchildren, Mike, Addy, Lilly, Frankie, Mia and Aubree. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joshua Baker; and her brother, Rob Davis. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am Tuesday until service time. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020
