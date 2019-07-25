MUHIC, Lisa Ann Age 54, passed away July 22, 2019. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio but made her home in Dayton, Ohio since her childhood. She earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Dayton. Lisa is best remembered as an accomplished pianist who mastered the Piano Sonata No. 23 before she attended college. The tempestuous piece foretold a life that would end too soon. Her sister remembers her best for her rousing rendition of Maple Leaf Rag which she played to awaken the household. In her quieter moments she perfected Fur Elise. But her most breath taking moments were when she played Moonlight Sonata as only she could. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Dorothy "Dottie" Muhic, and her sister, Jenny Nostrom. She is survived by her devoted father, Louis Muhic; her sister, Theresa (Greg) Gordon; her nephew, Mark Gordon, who although never heard her play at her pinnacle, received from Lisa her infectious love of music; and her niece, Sidney Nostrom. An expression of sympathy may be made to the Valley View Music Boosters, P.O. Box 103, Germantown, OH 45327 in Lisa's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019