SMITHERS-EDDY, Lisa Ann Born in Sacramento, California on April 26, 1966, to O. Lester and Priscilla Smithers. She departed this life unexpectedly on April 22, 2020, in her home in Spring Hill, Florida. Celebration of life will be Monday, May 11, 2020 with viewing at 12:00pm and service beginning at 1:00pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Rev. Jacqueline Randolph officiating. Due to the restrictions set forth by the government regarding COVID-19, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the funeral home during the service. We will be live streaming the service via the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center Facebook page. Internment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Visit www.jacksonlytle.com for complete obituary
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2020