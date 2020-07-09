1/
LISA SPRAUL
SPRAUL (BURTON), LISA ANN Age 46, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family. She is survived by her children, Brittany Burton, Aryn Spraul, Ian Spraul; mother, Linda Edwards; father and step-mother, Roger and Donna Burton; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Ricky; siblings, Michelle Burton, Jason (Amy) Burton; nieces, Nova, Kendra, Emma and Grace; grandmother, Hazel Burton; step-grandmother, Helen McCray and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
