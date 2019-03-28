|
WILSON, Lisa R. 57, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at Kettering Medical Center. Lisa was a paralegal in Customer Support at LexisNexis. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald G. Wilson. Lisa is survived by her mother, Marcy Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth Dicus; sister, Shay Hurst; brother Woody (Monica) Wilson; and granddaughter, Ioma Held. Family will greet friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at David's Cemetery Community Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering. Flowers welcome, or if desired, contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to artemiscenter.org or lindyandcompany.org. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019