WOLFE, Lisa D. Age 58, of Tipp City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence. Lisa was a Nurse retiring after 36 years of service and most recently was with Kettering Health Network. She loved nature and all God's creatures. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Carl Hughes; and mother-in-law, Barbara Wolfe. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Dave; children, Scott Houchens, Lauren Houchens, Emily Wolfe and Jordan Wolfe; father-in-law, Ron Wolfe; and was loved by many other family members & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Kimberly Armentrout officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. The family wishes to express special thanks to their neighbor friends for their support and to Hospice of Miami County for the exceptional care they provided for Lisa. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Lisa's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020