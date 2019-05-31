Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisha Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisha Brandon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisha Brandon Obituary
BRANDON, Lisha Bryanne 46, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. She was born in Columbus on August 29, 1927, the daughter of Richard E. and Nancy L. (Furman) Brandon. She is survived by her mother; life partner of 19 years, Eric Thomas; children, Bryanna Reid (Phillip Duebner) and Elijah Thomas; grandson, Benji Duebner; sisters, Cassandra (Richard) Harnish and Jennifer (Zdenek) Andelova; brothers, Richard (Jennifer) Brandon and Robert (Laura) Turner; and mother-in-law, Blanche Thomas. She was preceded in death by her father in 2015. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Lisha's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. She will be entombed near her father at the Maple Grove Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now