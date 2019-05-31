|
|
BRANDON, Lisha Bryanne 46, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. She was born in Columbus on August 29, 1927, the daughter of Richard E. and Nancy L. (Furman) Brandon. She is survived by her mother; life partner of 19 years, Eric Thomas; children, Bryanna Reid (Phillip Duebner) and Elijah Thomas; grandson, Benji Duebner; sisters, Cassandra (Richard) Harnish and Jennifer (Zdenek) Andelova; brothers, Richard (Jennifer) Brandon and Robert (Laura) Turner; and mother-in-law, Blanche Thomas. She was preceded in death by her father in 2015. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Lisha's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. She will be entombed near her father at the Maple Grove Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2019