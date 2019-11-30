|
ALCORN, Lloyd Age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27. He was born on January 8, 1927 in Cookeville, Tennessee to Maggie and Howard Alcorn. Lloyd was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was also a cherished member of his First Light Church family and Mr. Hoover's tightknit Sunday school class. After high school, Lloyd joined the Navy, served in the Pacific during WWII, and witnessed the Japanese surrender from the deck of the USS Boston. After the service, Lloyd moved to Ohio and became a Dayton firefighter, retiring as a lieutenant. He also worked for Carrigan Funeral Home for thirty years. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, James and Freddie Alcorn, his wife Jean, and daughter Sue Foust (Roger). He was devoted to Jean's healthcare throughout her long years of illness. After her passing, Lloyd maintained his home and independence until the last five weeks. He was beloved by neighbors, including special friends Gary and Faye Locker, Sunday School classmates Greg, Jerry, and Ron, and his Vandalia Rec. Center workout buddies. Lloyd is survived by his daughter Judy Hennessey (Mark), grandsons Tony Foust (Michele), and Rodney Foust, granddaughters Heather Whelehan (Tim), and Kate Hennessey (Carlos). He was also blessed with great-grandchildren Christian, Mason, Jessica, Norah, Colin, Meredith, Sloane, and Finola. Lloyd's life was enriched by countless friends, attesting to his kind and faith-filled life. May he rest in peace after a life of service and family. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday (12/2) at First Light Church, 140 Elva Court, Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with John Seagraves officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019