CARPENTER, Lloyd Leonard Age 74 formerly of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019 in his home in Foley, Alabama, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born December 11, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Emory and Emma Carpenter. He retired from AK Steel with Local Union 534 in 2007. Lloyd was an avid golfer and won a dart championship in Las Vegas many years ago. He is survived by his wife and first love, Georgia Carpenter, whom he met when she was 14 years old and he was 15. Georgia and her family moved away and she and Lloyd married others. After losing their respective spouses, Lloyd and Georgia miraculously reunited with each other in 2008 and married in 2011. Lloyd is also survived by his children, Lorinda (Michael) Dodson, Jennifer (Timothy) Lewis, Craig (Sheri) Carpenter, Teresa (Douglas) Williams, and Steve (Ivonne) Davis; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; one brother Paul (Lois) Carpenter, and his canine best friend, Huston. Lloyd is also preceded in death by his brother Carl Carpenter and his sister Shelby Whitaker. Lloyd's family mourned his loss privately. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2019