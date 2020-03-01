|
|
COX, Lloyd A. Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home by God on February 25, 2020 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A graduate of Xenia High School, Lloyd began his career alongside his father, owner of Cox's Drug Store in Dayton, OH. After attending college at Ohio State and Central State Universities, Lloyd joined Monsanto Dayton Lab in 1965 as a chemical engineer and spent over 20 years engaged in the research and development of many products that remain in wide use today including artificial sweeteners and cancer fighting drugs. Lloyd transferred to the Mound Plant in Miamisburg, OH in 1988 where his research focus shifted to atomic energy and defense. During the Cold War, Lloyd was involved in the enrichment of radioactive materials and development of explosives used to strengthen U.S. military defense capability and protect American soil. During the Gulf War era, his work was critical to the successful detonation of air defense missiles used to protect U.S. troops. After facilitating the transfer of this technology to the Los Alamos National Lab in New Mexico, Lloyd returned to Mound until he retired in 2014. Lloyd supported the promotion of science education within Dayton Public Schools and one of his most treasured activities was volunteering to judge the annual science fair. A longtime boating and fishing enthusiast, Lloyd spent much of his retirement at Lake Erie. Having been an award winning drag race car driver in his youth, Lloyd also enjoyed watching auto races on television. Lloyd is survived by: Ida Cox, his dedicated and faithful wife of 47 years; daughters Mildred Cox-Davis of Cameron, NC, Laura Cox of Dayton, OH and Lora (Jay) Cox-Vance of Frankfort, OH; brothers Ronald (Linda) Cox of Wilberforce, OH and Terry Cox of Kettering, OH; niece Monica (Fred) Hart; nephew Michael Cox; grandchildren Chanel, Chantel, Darnell, Darell, Alex, Nick and "Pa-Pa's Baby" Jacob; several close cousins and extended family members; and cherished friends including Mr. Windle McDonald. Lloyd is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd W. Cox, mother, Evelyn N. Cox, and countless relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to establish the Lloyd A. Cox Memorial Scholarship Fund which will support local students in the pursuit of science and engineering careers. Fund and donation details can be found on the GoFundMe website at: gf.me/u/xnu79x . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020