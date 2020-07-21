Lloyd GLACKIN

GLACKIN, Lloyd E. "Scotty" Age 91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1928, in Waterloo, IA, to the late Harold and Mabel Glackin. Lloyd was a retired Teamster from Yellow Freight Trucking and a committed member of Abundant Life Assembly of God in Springfield. His greatest joy came from spending time with family. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Eddie; daughter, Lisa and grandsons, Bobby Tony. Lloyd will be greatly missed by his wife, Bobbie; children, Scott (Erin), Michelle (Robert) and Todd; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 10 am-12 pm on Tuesday July 21, 2020, at New Beginnings Church of God, 4410 Avery Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026; where the Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Service have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger- Hilltop, www.heartandhope.com
