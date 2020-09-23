1/
Lloyd Gnagey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GNAGEY, Lloyd Lloyd Gnagey, 99, of Miamisburg, died peacefully at his home at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community, September, 6, 2020. He was born November 25, 1920, in West Milton, Ohio. After graduation from The Ohio State University in 1942, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was employed by Monsanto Research Corporation until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruthella Neville Gnagey, and three daughters, Barbara (Dr. Leo) Loughead, Illinois; Anne (Neal) McBride, Esq., Florida; Carol (Kurt) Proegler, Columbus, Ohio. He was dearly loved by his seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. A niece, Marian Fitzgerald, of Tennessee, also survives. He was predeceased by his parents and two older sisters, Margaret and Ellen. He donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. There will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved