Obituary Condolences Flowers LAUBACH, Ph.D, Lloyd Luther Age 79 of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Okeene, Oklahoma on August 18, 1939 to Marlin and Leo Laubach. His sister, "Locky" Laubach York, was born three years later. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and is survived by his wife, Sally Welsh, his daughter Tara Laubach Kalsu, her husband Bart and three childrenBryce, Avery and Laney, as well as his brother-in-law Walt Peterson, niece Valerie Edmiston and her husband David. Lloyd's most enduring legacy in all walks of his life was that he guided and encouraged othersstudents, colleagues, and friends--to expand their goals outside their comfort zone to reach their full potential. He started his career in 1963 at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH. He was a Research Associate in the School of Aerospace Medicine-funded Anthropology Research Project where he developed tests and measures in applied human physical anthropometry and human factors engineering. In 1968 he took a one year sabbatical to complete his graduate studies at The Ohio State University. Upon completion of his doctoral work he returned to Yellow Springs where in 1970 he joined Webb Associates, an organization specializing in applied work/exercise physiology. From 1977-1979 Lloyd worked as a Research Associate for the Veterans Administration and Wright State University. His research was focused on measuring the energy cost of wheelchair ambulation of VA patients. Beginning in 1978 and continuing through 1984 Lloyd served as a part-time sports medicine consultant for the USA National Men's Volleyball Team. In 1984 the USA Men's team for the first time won a gold medal in volleyball. In 1980 Laubach joined the University of Dayton faculty in what is now named the Department of Health and Sport Science. He retired with the rank of Professor Emeritus after 37 years of teaching and administrative service. He was Chair of this department from 1994 to 2004 and then again from 2010 to 2015 and retired in May 2016. He taught undergraduate and graduate courses and authored or co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed research publications in such journals as The Journal of Applied Physiology, Metabolism, Annals of Human Biology, Medicine and Science in Sports, Aviation, Space and Environmental Medicine, Clinical Biomechanics, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, Obesity, Science and Practice along with numerous government technical reports. During his tenure at UD Lloyd was one of the founders and the director of the Faculty-Staff Wellness Program. He is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine and has been a member of the Montgomery County Board of Health since 2008. He has served as a consultant to the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine, Brooks AFB, TX and also to NASA, John F. Kennedy Space Center, FL. Lloyd was an active participant in the Dayton running community especially with the Ohio River Road Runners Club (ORRRC.) He was the initial race director (1988) of the Lou Cox Memorial 5K. He also served as the race director of the Turkey Trot Race and volunteered at numerous ORRRC events. He was the originator (1992) of the University of Dayton 5K honoring Thomas J. Frericks, the long time UD athletic director. He is also a member of the Dayton Distance Running Hall of Fame. He began his distance running career at the age of 40 and was a national-class Master's runner. He was always chasing his lifelong running friends in a group known as the Athletes Unknown. Lloyd enjoyed listening to his music collection of over 2000 CD's. His eclectic interests included classical to country to rock 'n' roll. Known among friends as "the music man" Lloyd often gifted his students, colleagues, and friends with recordings that showed how well he understood them. And cherished them. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429 with a Celebration of Lloyd's Life at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries