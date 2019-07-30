|
|
KEEBLER, Logan David. Age 21 of Hanover Township died Friday July 26 from injuries suffered in an industrial accident and fire on July 22. Logan was born July 16, 1998 to Eric and Lori Rosenbalm Keebler. He grew up in Darrtown and Hanover Township, graduating from Talawanda High School in 2016. He played several sports but his passion was football where he was a starter all four years. Logan just turned 21, and when he went to get his new Ohio License he chose to register as an organ donor. When it was determined everything medically possible had been done but he was not likely to overcome his injuries, his Mom, Dad, and fianc? Brilyn went in to meet with the medical staff believing they were facing a difficult decision. Unbeknownst to them until that moment, by choosing to be an organ donor Logan had already made the decision for them removing a heavy burden from their shoulders. Logan was the kind of kid every parent and grandparent would be proud of. Never a problem, always positive, always smiling, working at a job he absolutely loved. Family and friends are all devastated from the loss and having a difficult time accepting it. However now, they all take comfort knowing that through the organ donation program he will keep on living through the lives of the many people who received his gifts. Logan is survived by his parents, brother Evan, fianc? Brilyn Webb, grandparents Sue and Gary Rosenbalm and Ruth and Dick Keebler, uncle Gary J. Rosenbalm, aunt Amy Keebler Jones (Chris), cousins Harrison and Becca Jones, Joe and Jana Webb and family, his best friend Cameron Siefer, the Siefer family, and many, many other friends. Visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton followed by a Celebration of his life at the Reily Community Center. Private graveside services will be held at convenience of the family. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be made to the Oxford Community Foundation, 22 E. High St. Oxford, OH 45056 for the Logan David Keebler Memorial Scholarship Fund, an endowed fund being established for Talawanda High School graduates going on to attend a trade or technical school. Memorials can also be made via the website oxfordfdn.org. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019