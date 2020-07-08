BAUGHMAN, Lois Age 88, of West Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 29, 1932, and graduated from West Alexandria High School in 1950. She was an extraordinary cook and baker who found joy in making meals for her family who she loved tremendously. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her Cincinnati Reds and college sports. She also spent a lot of time outdoors and found peace in tending to her flower beds and watching birds. She was a woman of strong, Lutheran faith and was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church of Enterprise, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. and Carrie (Roof) Storer, her loving husband of 57 years Dale Eugene Baughman, 7 brothers, Harold, George, Hugh, Paul, Keith, Loren, and Stanley Storer, 3 sisters, Florence Wehrley, Elinor Somers and Jane Smith, sister-in-law, Doris (Baughman) Johnson and son-in-law, Robert Sadowski. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Donna (Duane) Grimme, Dalene Sadowski and Diane Baughman, her 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Grimme, Kari (Matt) O'Diam, Stephanie (Chad) Kemp and Dane Sadowski, 6 great-grandchildren, Allee and Emma Grimme, Carlee and Carter Kemp, Olivia and Levi O'Diam, and sister-in-laws, Josephine Storer and Joyce Storer. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to an organization of one's choice. At Lois' request for no public viewing or service, a private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
.