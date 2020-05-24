|
BOKENO, Lois A. Age 85 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 26, 1934, the daughter of James and Daisy (Lehman) Mignerey and was a 1952 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On October 10, 1953, in St. Ann Church she married Ralph Bokeno Jr. Mrs. Bokeno was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include her husband Ralph; five children, Mike (Margo) Bokeno, Kevin (Kathy) Bokeno, Mary Beth (Forrest) Brown, Tom (Lisa) Bokeno, and Dan (Kathy) Bokeno; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James Mignerey. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Johnny Bokeno. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am Wednesday in the narthex of the church. The Celebration of Lois Bokeno's with be broadcasted live from Elliot Bokeno's YouTube page. Flowers are welcomed, however please consider a donation to mom's favorite charity, St. Francis Sisters at Oldenburg Indiana, 22143 Main St. Oldenburg, IN 47036. For a more comprehensive obituary and online condolences please visit www.zettlerfuneralhome.com When attending Mass and visitation facial coverings are required.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020