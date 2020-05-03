|
|
BRANDENBURG (Combs), Lois Age 91, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. She was born to the late Granville and Ella Combs on January 3, 1929 in Jackson, Kentucky. She was a loving wife of 74 years and a devoted mother and mamaw. Lois "The Queen" was a lifetime member of Faith Baptist Church and served as Treasure for 45 years. She was the director of vacation bible school and also taught Sunday School. Lois enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and making quilts for her family. Lois is survived by her husband, Sidney Brandenburg; five children Sidney Lee Milby, Rainell (Howard) Monk, Jeff (Brenda) Brandenburg, Joy Brewer, Scott (Linda) Brandenburg; 14 grandchildren Amy, Randy, Jeff, Renee, Leslie, Wesley, Joel, Nick, Johnny, Ryan, Josh, Jennifer,Toby and Todd, along with numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Burial to take place at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church 6355 Manchester Rd. Franklin, Ohio 45005. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramorefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020