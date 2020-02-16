|
|
CLARK, Lois J. Age 73 of South Charleston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State Medical Center. She was born on February 3, 1947 to the late Donald E. and Edna (Shoemaker) Shaw in Xenia, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Gene Clark and her brother, Allen Shaw. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, Chris (Julie) Clark; a daughter, Chantal Battin; a sister, Linda Shaw; grandchildren: Morgan (Matthew) Brown, Zachary Battin, Brian Armstrong, Kaleigh, Cody, and Jenna Clark; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Cameron Brown as well as her German Shepherd, Maddie and Husky, Max. Lois was a Chapter One Math and 4th grade teacher for 33 years at Southeastern Local Schools. She enjoyed being on the Festival Committee for Heritage Days in South Charleston and Monday Night Club. Lois was an avid reader and loved flower gardening. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 4:00 until time of service at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Township Fire and EMS or Southeastern Music Boosters. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020