COCHRAN, Lois J.
Lois J. Cochran, 87, of Monroe, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020,
at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in
Middletown on August 25, 1933, to parents, Paul and Elsie (Long) Adams. Lois had been the office manager for Dr.
Bernard Roberts. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mrs. Cochran is survived by her daughters, Debra (Larry) Klamo, Terri (Jim) Short & Beth (Jerry) Horn; son, Steve (Michelle) Cochran; sisters, Barbara Griffin & Kathy Kraft; brothers, Paul Adams, Jr., Tom Adams & David Adams; grandchildren, Abby (Scott) Sexton, Tracy (Beau) Wright, Monika (Brad) Peron, Kellin Cochran, Tom (Tab) Cranfill, Matt Cochran, Jake Cochran, Nate (Kristen) Stouffer, Shelby (Max) Fledderjohn, Casey Cochran & Rachel Cochran; eight great-grandchildren; and many other loving family, friends and her caregivers at Mt. Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Cochran; son, Michael Cochran; parents; and two grandsons, Otto & William. A Prayer Service will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Life Care Fund, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
.