CONRAD, Lois "Whitman" Age 89, of Jacksonburg, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Garden Manor. She was born in Berea, Ohio on January 4, 1930 to the late William and Estella (Schenck) Whitman. Lois was the organist and the choir director at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a rural mail carrier at the United States Post Office and worked at Edgewood City Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; two brothers, Bernard Whitman and Bill (Marion) Whitman. Lois is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Dave) Flinn, Jill (Doug) Pyle, Julie (Todd) Coates; five grandchildren, Josh (Amy), Andy (Jada), Erica, Ryan, Todd; five great grandchildren, Devin, Kyle, Brady, Cassidy, Declan and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are 12pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street Middletown, OH with Pastor Wes Souders officiating. Burial will be in Elk Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.