Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois CONRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois CONRAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD, Lois "Whitman" Age 89, of Jacksonburg, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Garden Manor. She was born in Berea, Ohio on January 4, 1930 to the late William and Estella (Schenck) Whitman. Lois was the organist and the choir director at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a rural mail carrier at the United States Post Office and worked at Edgewood City Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; two brothers, Bernard Whitman and Bill (Marion) Whitman. Lois is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Dave) Flinn, Jill (Doug) Pyle, Julie (Todd) Coates; five grandchildren, Josh (Amy), Andy (Jada), Erica, Ryan, Todd; five great grandchildren, Devin, Kyle, Brady, Cassidy, Declan and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are 12pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street Middletown, OH with Pastor Wes Souders officiating. Burial will be in Elk Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now