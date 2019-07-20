CONRAD, Lois "Jeanie" 90, of Middletown, Ohio died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 3, 1929 to parents Earl and Lenore Lindsay. Jeanie was the loving wife to her husband James "Coonie" Conrad for 66 years. While raising her five children, Jeanie worked as a school secretary for the Middletown City School District for 22 years. She was an active volunteer and member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Jeanie's greatest joy was her family and spending time with friends in Middletown and at Indian Lake. Jeanie is survived by her husband, James Conrad, children Mike (Anne) Conrad, Jon Conrad, Tom (Sarah) Conrad, Karen (David) Crowe, Susan (Tom) Myers, grandchildren, Heather Conrad, Martha Gavin, Nick Conrad, Will Conrad, Sam Livingston, Katie Myers, Ben Conrad, Rachel Livingston, Jacob Myers, Phil Myers, Tom (Cindy) Dalid and Reno Dalid and eight great- grandchildren. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Irene Williams and Mary Lindsay and sister-in-law Rita Conrad. Funeral services will be Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:30am at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH 45044 (at Bonita Dr.) with Fr. John Civille. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00am to 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on July 20, 2019