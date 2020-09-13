1/
Lois CUMMINS
CUMMINS, Lois Lois Cummins, a life-time resident of Ludlow Falls and West Milton, age 87, passed away in her home on September 11, 2020, surrounded in love by her family. Lois leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Jack Cummins; children, Jeff (Diane) Cummins, Jeb Cummins and Mindy (Kent) Miller; grandchildren, Dustin Cummins, Kennedy Miller, Kasey Miller; and great-grandchild, Kaydence Cummins; brother, Dick (Mary Lou) Feitshans; sister, Roberta Harvey; aunt, Betty (Gail) Cross; in-laws, Don and Karen Cummins, Susie Cummins, Jerry Cummins, and Patsy Holmes; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews; and best friend, Pat Holtzapple. Lois retired from the Milton-Union School cafeteria and devoted most of her life to her family. She was a fabulous cook and made the best cookies. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, taking walks, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying a good laugh. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
