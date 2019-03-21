DAVIS (Jarvis), Lois Age 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Berkley Square Retirement Center. She was born on November 10, 1941 in Manchester, KY to the late William "Bud" and Wreva {Goins} Jarvis. Lois was a shining example of what a Pastor's wife should be. She was caring, compassionate, and a true friend. Lois was a mentor and a prayer warrior. Her life has touched many over the years with her ministry in song and God's word. She was a dedicated wife and mother to her family. One of the highlights of the year was the annual family gathering in Gatlinburg, TN, for the special family Thanksgiving celebration. Lois would always share something that she was thankful for and a special word to each member of the family. She is survived by her children Michael W. (Tania) Davis and Bj (Carrie) Davis; grandchildren William- Robert Jonathon (Cindy) Davis, John Copeland (Elise) Davis, Conner Nathanael Davis, Emma Catherine Davis; great grandson Rhodes Abelton Davis; brothers Bob (Lynne) Jarvis and Ernest (Imogene) Jarvis; many nephews and nieces. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Davis, brothers William Stanley "Jack" Jarvis and John L. Jarvis. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013. She believed that the life she lived preached more than a funeral sermon ever could; her life was her sermon. Therefore, there will be no funeral, but visitation to celebrate her life and legacy will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Hamilton Church of God. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary