EHLINGER, Lois I.



89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Lois was born May 22, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to Gerald and Luella (Chronister) Downs. Survivors include five children, Gary (Beth) Ehlinger, Don (Debbie) Ehlinger, Nick (Robbi) Ehlinger, Helen Hope and Teresa (Bill) Adams; daughter-in-law, Aileen;



numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and



numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2004; a son, Michael; son-in-law, Terry; two grandchildren, Amy and Michael; four siblings, Dick, Jack, Donna and Jerry; and a sister-in-law, Carol. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



