1/1
Lois EHLINGER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EHLINGER, Lois I.

89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Lois was born May 22, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to Gerald and Luella (Chronister) Downs. Survivors include five children, Gary (Beth) Ehlinger, Don (Debbie) Ehlinger, Nick (Robbi) Ehlinger, Helen Hope and Teresa (Bill) Adams; daughter-in-law, Aileen;

numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and

numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2004; a son, Michael; son-in-law, Terry; two grandchildren, Amy and Michael; four siblings, Dick, Jack, Donna and Jerry; and a sister-in-law, Carol. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved