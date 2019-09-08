Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church
4000 Shiloh Springs Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church
4000 Shiloh Springs Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois ELMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois ELMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois ELMORE Obituary
ELMORE, Lois J. Age 86, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg. Leaving to cherish her memory, sons, James A. Fritz of Menifee, CA, Edward L. Fritz of Dayton, OH; daughter, Karen R. Estelle of Dayton, OH; brother, Albert Scott Jr.; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, a niece, nephew and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Pastor MacKenzie Kambizi officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now