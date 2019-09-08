|
ELMORE, Lois J. Age 86, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg. Leaving to cherish her memory, sons, James A. Fritz of Menifee, CA, Edward L. Fritz of Dayton, OH; daughter, Karen R. Estelle of Dayton, OH; brother, Albert Scott Jr.; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, a niece, nephew and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Pastor MacKenzie Kambizi officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019