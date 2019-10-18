Home

EVENCHIK (Wasserman), Lois F. Born October 6, 1929; died on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Judge Daniel Wasserman, mother, Yetta Wasserman (Lipson), sister, Ruth Fink (Wasserman) and son, Norman Charles Evenchik. Her surviving family includes her four daughters and their families: Linda & Peter Kallin, Diane & Arthur Lavin, Carole Evenchik & Val Wolff, Susie & Bernie Sweigert, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. A private family celebration has been held.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
