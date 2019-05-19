FENWICK, Lois A. Age 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Lois was born on May 31, 1931 to the late Glen W. and Marie G. Bowen. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert D. Fenwick of Dayton; a son Paul T. (Anne) of Dayton, three grandchildren, Gregory Simpson, Hilary and Hannah Fenwick, and one sibling, and many loving family and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy T. Simpson, two siblings and her parents. Lois taught in the public schools for eight years. She was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club. She and her husband have enjoyed traveling during their leisure time, having visited numerous sites around the world. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am on June 1st at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45419 with a visitation to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Bethany Village, 6451 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459 or . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary