Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Miami Cemetery
Corwin, OH
Lois FRANCISCO


1934 - 2020
FRANCISCO, Lois Jane "Janie" Age 85, of Waynesville, died Friday, March 13, 2020 following a long illness. Janie was born April 23, 1934, in Louisa, KY, the daughter of Lonnie C. and Zelma (Davis) Skaggs. She graduated from Blaine High School in 1950 and received her Bachelor Degree from Morehead State College in 1955. Janie then moved to Waynesville and began teaching at Waynesville Elementary School from 1956 until her retirement in 1992, where she spent most of her years as part of the "Fabulous Fifth". She was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Janie enjoyed collecting cookbooks, entertaining, antiques, and puzzles. She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Karen Geiger) of Kettering; son, Tim (Christina) of Kent; grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Francisco, Natalie (Larry) Dawkins and Miranda McCain; two nephews; and two nieces. Janie was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Craig; sister, Kay Wolfe; and brother-in-law, Robert Wolfe. Graveside services will be held Noon Tuesday, March 17 at Miami Cemetery, Corwin. The family will receive friends 10:30 - 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 17 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral in Waynesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waynesville United Methodist Church or the Wayne Township Fire Department. Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
