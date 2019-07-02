|
|
FUGATE (Conway), Lois Marie Age 96, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019. Lois was born on November 12, 1922 in Whick, KY to the late Laura (Roberts) Conway and Andrew Conway. Lois is survived by her two sons, Rick (Ella) Fugate and Roy Rodney (Laurel) Fugate; two daughters, Peggy (Ray) Nichols and Sigrid Dianne (John) Bryant; brothers and sisters, Herbert (Lottie) Conway, Peggy Richter and Betty Jo (Aubrey) Fugate; grandchildren, Jenny, Jeff, Jackie, Sara, Abby, Leslie, Katie, Chris and Sally; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchilren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Fugate; her twin children, Laura and Gary Fugate; brother and sisters, Sampson Conway, Ruth Conway, Cora Morse, Etta Oney and Gladys Stubbs; grandchild, Justin Roy Fugate. A visitation for Lois will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral ceremony will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Fugate family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 2, 2019