Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois FUGATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois FUGATE


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois FUGATE Obituary
FUGATE (Conway), Lois Marie Age 96, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019. Lois was born on November 12, 1922 in Whick, KY to the late Laura (Roberts) Conway and Andrew Conway. Lois is survived by her two sons, Rick (Ella) Fugate and Roy Rodney (Laurel) Fugate; two daughters, Peggy (Ray) Nichols and Sigrid Dianne (John) Bryant; brothers and sisters, Herbert (Lottie) Conway, Peggy Richter and Betty Jo (Aubrey) Fugate; grandchildren, Jenny, Jeff, Jackie, Sara, Abby, Leslie, Katie, Chris and Sally; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchilren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Fugate; her twin children, Laura and Gary Fugate; brother and sisters, Sampson Conway, Ruth Conway, Cora Morse, Etta Oney and Gladys Stubbs; grandchild, Justin Roy Fugate. A visitation for Lois will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral ceremony will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Fugate family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now