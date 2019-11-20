Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
GILBERT, Lois L. 78, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born July 21, 1941 in Hardburly, Kentucky the daughter of the late Joseph & Essie (York) Carroll. She retired in 2010 from DayView Care Center. She is survived by two sons, Carl Gilbert, Richard (Cindy) Gilbert; grandchildren, Bradley, Stephanie, Kayla, Chelsea, Cody &, Stevie; great grandchildren, Addi & Mason; a brother, Chester (Janet) Carroll; three sisters, Dorothy Singleton, Mildred Jamison, Doris Gore; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Gilbert and a son, Ralph Gilbert. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to your local . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
