Lois GREGORY


1927 - 2020
Lois GREGORY Obituary
GREGORY, Lois Matilda 92, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1927, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Walter S. and Anna Marie (Irwin) Gould. Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Gregory, four years ago. She had a beautiful smile that just drew people to her. One of her great joys was to knit dish rags and freely give them to people. She was selfless and will be missed by her family. Lois was a longtime member of the First Christian Church. She is survived by her daughters: Carol (Thomas) Reeb, and Catie (Jim) Chapman; grandchildren: Scott (Sarah) Fast, and Brianna (Allen) Beedy; great grandchildren: Aidan, Ava, Skylar, Cassie and A.J.; and sisters: Mary Marlene Thompson and Marie Ann Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by five siblings: Jack Meyrick, Robert Gould, Thomas Gould, Verda Lowry and Phyllis Varner; and her grandson, Aaron Thomas Reeb. The family will be scheduling a Memorial Celebration of Life at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
