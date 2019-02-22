GROSS (Schaadt), Lois I. 93, of Troy formerly of Sidney passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 5:13 PM at Spring Meade Health Center in Tipp City. She was born on July 2, 1925 in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie (Baker) Schaadt. She is survived by four children, Bobby (Cindy) Gross Jr. of Springfield, Onna (Ken) Wright of Troy, Deb (Tom) Wyer of Sidney and Terri Gross of Anna; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by five sisters, Margaret Rismiller, Rosemary Knapke, Anna Lee Kohlhorst, Norma Mae Utz and Bonnie Lou Martin Lois retired as a Nursing Director of Sunny Acres after 5 years. She also worked at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Wilson Memorial Hospital, Mercy and Community Hospitals in Springfield and Wittenberg Health Center University as a RN. Lois loved to read, play bingo with her friends and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Lutheran Christian faith. Funeral Services will be held Monday February 25, 2019 at 12 PM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio. Friends may visit from 10 AM up until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Lois memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Gross family at our website, www.cromesfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary