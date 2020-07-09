1/
HARRIS, Lois Adele Lois Adele Harris of Centerville, OH, born November 29, 1930, in Assiniboia, SASK, Canada, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by family on July 05, 2020, at 89 years of age. Preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor Harris; parents, Carl & Phoebe (Easton) Kindt; brother, Bob; sister, Marjorie; friend and sister-in-law, Joyce. Lois leaves behind three loving sons, William Kent Harris (Libby), David Scott Harris (Tricia), & Carl Mark Harris (Emily).; special friend & former daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Kate Dale (Aaron), Jonathan Harris (Lisa), Julie Harris, Jaclyn Brenden (Jaryd), Ellen Porter (Alex), Emily & Jillian Harris and Thomas DeWitt; great-grandchildren, Nora and Audrey Dale, Audrey, Abigail and Blake Brenden; sister, Diane Marchand (Roger); niece, Allison Kindt; & nephew, Dale Kindt. Lois loved the beautiful Saskatchewan prairies where she was raised. The Kindt family still owns and works thousands of acres of Canadian farmland. As family meant everything to her, Lois' entire life was devoted to her loving husband and 3 boys. The family traveled, learned, laughed and loved always together. Lois and Bill were highly involved with Antioch Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, PEO, & Mary Kay. A future Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations can be made In Care of Lois Harris to Hospice of Dayton. For those wishing, condolences may be left at: www.SchlientzAndMoore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
