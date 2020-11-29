JONES (Spradlin),
Lois Ann
Age 95, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and cooking for them as well. Lois also enjoyed playing the piano and was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law,
Robert (Carol) Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, step-son Dennis (Pam) Jones, Karen Thompson; grandchildren, Carrie (Dave)
Thompson-Davenport, Kane Thompson, Rick Thompson, Scott Jones; great-grandchildren, Avery, Eli, Brianna, Kyra, Morgan, Carson, Riley; great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews,
relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her
husband, Wilburn Jones; parents, Omel and Mabel (Stephens) Spradlin; son, Richard Thompson; step-son, Donald Jones; 7 brothers and sisters. A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with services to follow at 2:00 p.m with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Lois and to leave an online condolences please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com
.