LaFAYETTE (Holland), Lois Beatrice Age 90, of Middletown, OH passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Arlington Pointe. Lois was born October 18, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. She moved to Middletown with her family at an early age. Lois was president of a group of Middletown Hospital volunteers during WW2, was active in the Civil Rights Movement, was a Hospice volunteer for 20 years, and delivered Sr. Citizen meals. She volunteered at a Dayton women's shelter, helped serve at Louella Thompson's Feed the Hungry Project, worked on the Crisis Line, and was a MiddFest Docent for many years. Lois was a member of St. Leonard Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order for 60 years and was a lifelong member Holy Family Parish Holy Trinity Chapel. She was active in the Dayton Poetry Society, Middletown Poetry Circle, a Shakespeare group, the Audubon Society, and was a board member of Bull's Run Arboretum. Lois worked for Gillen Crow pharmacy, John Ross Dept Store, Middletown Credit Bureau, Readmore Bookstore, Montgomery Ward, and was the faculty secretary at Miami University Middletown for 30 years, where she earned an Associate Degree in Arts. Lois retired in 2006. Lois was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed taking the grandchildren to Cincinnati Nature Center, Germantown Dam, and for drives in the country. She loved to travel, went to Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Grand Cayman, and many short trips to museums in New York and Chicago. Lois is survived by her son, G. Tom (Suzanne) LaFayette III; daughter, Marcia (Ted) Miller; grandchildren, Missy (James) Thayer, Shavonne (Dennis) Martin, Gil T. LaFayette IV, Michelle (Adam) McEntire, Katie LaFayette, Grant Miller, Kim (David) Crowl, Joe Smith, Bobby LaFayette; great grandchildren, Kelcie McIntosh, Zach (Rebecca) Martin, Phillip Johnson, Alyssa and Hannah Grooms, Nathan Thayer, Jacob and Sammy McEntire, KateLynn Warder, Hailey, Allison and Clayton LaFayette; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. Holland and Madelyn Mae (Houser) Holland Jordan; step father, Eric Jordan; ex-husband Gil T. LaFayette Jr; daughter, Deborah LaFayette; and sister, Maryann Nichols. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Woodside Cemetery. If you prefer in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, Bull's Run Arboretum, or Holy Trinity Church. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on July 27, 2019