LAMBERT, Lois Kathleen 90, of Middletown, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Arlington Pointe Assisted Living. She was born on Tuesday, June 26, 1928 in Middletown to Oscar and Cora (Oliver) Thomas. Lois dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Franklin. Mrs. Lambert is survived by her sons, Mark (Kathy) Lambert, Rob Lambert & James (Edwina) Lambert; daughters, Susan Lambert, Cynthia Lambert, Barbara Lambert-Hale & Jude Lambert; brother, Gerald Thomas; sister, Wanda Stubbart; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bernard Lambert; parents; brothers, Curtis Thomas & Victor Thomas; and sisters, Dorothy "Irene" Blevins, Marilyn Briggs & Judy Pearce. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption 9579 Yankee Rd. Springboro with Father James Manning as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to MidPointe Library, c/o Steve Mayhugh, 9363 Centre Pointe Dr., West Chester, Ohio 45069. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019