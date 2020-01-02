|
LARMAN (Coffey), Lois Jean Age 91, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Lois was a Loving Mother, Grandmother and Dear Friend to so many. Lois faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 45 years. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Linda & Wayne Colton of VA, Brenda & Robert Sanders of Huber Heights, Kathy & Steve Strong of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Tony & Debby Larman of Miami Township, Guymon Larman of Huber Heights, Christopher & Julie Larman of Huber Heights; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 4620 U.S. Route 40 in Tipp City, Ohio. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020