Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4620 U.S. Route 40
Tipp City, OH
More Obituaries for Lois LARMAN
Lois LARMAN

Lois LARMAN Obituary
LARMAN (Coffey), Lois Jean Age 91, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Lois was a Loving Mother, Grandmother and Dear Friend to so many. Lois faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 45 years. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Linda & Wayne Colton of VA, Brenda & Robert Sanders of Huber Heights, Kathy & Steve Strong of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Tony & Debby Larman of Miami Township, Guymon Larman of Huber Heights, Christopher & Julie Larman of Huber Heights; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 4620 U.S. Route 40 in Tipp City, Ohio. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
