LAYER, Lois Elaine

83 of Springfield, passed away on November 17, 2020, at her home with family bedside. She was born on December 10, 1936, in Highland Park, Michigan, daughter of the late Vernon and Freda Gebby and preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Kuhn, and her nephews, Donnie and Bill Meade and Richard Layer. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie, of almost 61 years, sister, Margaret Miller, brother-in-law Melvin Layer, daughter, Dawn Dabrowski (Michael), son, Doug Layer (Jeff Stevens), granddaughters Amanda and Chloe Dabrowski, nieces, Sheila Reynolds, Karen Puterbaugh, Debbie Kraska, and Cindy Damo. There are also many great-nieces and nephews, and friends in Kettering, Springfield, and Las Cruces. Lois graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 and retired from Sears as a data entry operator. Times with family meant the most and holidays, family get-togethers, and family vacations were sources of joy. She was the family history record keeper and actively participated in genealogy. She journaled and colored before these activities were touted as therapeutic tools. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and participating in community events, craft festivals, and watching Joey Votto play for the Cincinnati Reds. A Private Celebration of Life / Family Gathering will be held at Asbury UMC in North Hampton, with Pastor Mark Payne officiating on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00AM. Funeral arrangements provided by Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield and final resting place is Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Research Foundation. A special thank you to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice and neurologist, Dr. Bradley Jacobs. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
