Lois LOWE

Lois LOWE Obituary
LOWE, Lois J. Age 79 of Beavercreek, Ohio. Formerly of Ironton, Ohio. Born on October 5, 1940. She passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. She will me missed by her brothers, sisters, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends. Visitation will be held on December 27, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Service will follow at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at Buckeye Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio on December 28, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
