Lois LYTLE Obituary
LYTLE, Lois Marie Lois Marie Lytle age 92 of Townsend and formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home. Lois was a Licensed Registered Nurse, a volunteer at many organizations, a Sunday School Teacher, and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death her husband, Arthur Lytle; her 2 sisters, Betty McCullough of Springfield, OH, Nancy Beier of Springfield, OH. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, James (Judith) Lytle of Amelia, OH; daughters, Linda Adkins of Townsend, TN, Cindy Trickler of Townsend, TN; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Beier of Tuscon, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , Jill Rollins, Memorial Chair, 2230 Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Family and friends will gather at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery for interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019
