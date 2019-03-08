MARSHALL, Lois Jean 67, of Springfield, Ohio went home to eternal rest with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born April 28, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Geneva (Woods) Harding. She was a graduate of South High School and employee of Tech II. Lois was a devoted mother who enjoyed crafts and sewing. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone. She loved life, family and friends. Lois leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Rhonda Marshall and Keisha Marshall of Springfield, Ohio; one grandson, Masiah A. Marshall; mother, Geneva Harding; one sister, Michelle (Mike) McClurg; two brothers, Myron E. Harding and Gary Harding; an aunt, Alice Woods; close cousin, Marsha Brim; beloved friend, Jack Howard, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Marshall; daughter, Valarie Marshall; father, Earl C. Harding, Sr.; and brother, Earl Harding, Jr. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio 45506 with funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary