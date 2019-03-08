|
MARSHALL, Lois Jean 67, of Springfield, Ohio went home to eternal rest with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born April 28, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Geneva (Woods) Harding. She was a graduate of South High School and employee of Tech II. Lois was a devoted mother who enjoyed crafts and sewing. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone. She loved life, family and friends. Lois leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Rhonda Marshall and Keisha Marshall of Springfield, Ohio; one grandson, Masiah A. Marshall; mother, Geneva Harding; one sister, Michelle (Mike) McClurg; two brothers, Myron E. Harding and Gary Harding; an aunt, Alice Woods; close cousin, Marsha Brim; beloved friend, Jack Howard, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Marshall; daughter, Valarie Marshall; father, Earl C. Harding, Sr.; and brother, Earl Harding, Jr. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio 45506 with funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019