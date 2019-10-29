Home

Lois Matix Obituary
MATIX (nee Morgan), Lois V. Beloved wife of Thomas Matix of 48 years, loving mother of Richie Matix, Jeff Snow, Michelle McClurg and Kevin (Lisa) Matix. Adoring grandmother of Jennifer, Jeremy and Nicholas, great grandchildren, Noah and Abby, a sister, Donie Buttery and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Estill and Ebbie Morgan, a son, Jamie Snow and a sister, Dora Zerr. Passed away on October 27, 2019 age 76. She retired from Miami University. She loved to cook and crochet. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to the College Corner Volunteer Fire Department, 106 S. Brookville Pike, West College Corner, IN 47003. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
