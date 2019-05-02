Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
Dayton, OH
MILLER, Lois Ann Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Brookdale Oakwood. She was born January 8, 1940 in Senaca Falls, New York to the late Francis and Emilia (Rocco) Vergamini. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Al Miller; a son, Chris Miller and siblings, Bob Vergamini, Paul Vergamini and Steve Vergamini. Lois is survived by her children, Julie (Mark) Nunery, Susan (Bill) Idle and David (Stacey) Miller; grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Miller, Leah (Ryan) Holp, Melissa Nunery, Makayla Miller, Madison Miller, Morgan Miller, Mason Miller; great grandchildren, Rion, Keirsten, Julia, Scarlett and Cameron; brothers, George (Nancy) Vergamini and Tom (Sue) Vergamini as well as other extended family and friends. Lois was 1957 graduate of Julienne High School and followed by nursing school at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Dayton. She completed her education by receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Community Health. Lois was extremely active socially, seeing sites and visiting community events. She and her husband, Al participated in St. Leonard's Faith Community. Lois adored spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her spirit, kindness, generosity and hospitality. Family will receive guests from 6:00-8:00 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral services will begin 2:00 pm Monday, May 6, 2019 also at the funeral home followed by procession to Calvary Cemetery, Dayton for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019
