MOORE, Lois 84, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Ohio's . She was born to the (late) Lewis & Jewell (Abney) Johnson on Dec. 7, 1935 in Clay County, Tennessee. Lois was a member of the Berean Baptist Temple in Fairborn. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Moore, in 2016. Survived by her 3 beloved daughters, Pam Moore, Sandy Little (Dennis) & Janet Ledbetter (Eddie); 3 grandchildren, Matthew Little, Lindsey Bradshaw (Jarrin) & Jessica Ledbetter; 2 great grandchildren, Sadie & Hudson Bradshaw; special cousin, Ann Lucas; many other relatives & friends. A private service will be held at the Berean Baptist Temple, Fairborn, OH with burial to follow at the Willow View Cemetery in Dayton. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020