|
|
OGLESBY, Lois "Nae" Age 27 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2019. She was born in Dayton on September 14, 1991. Lois was a graduate of Mound Street Academy Class of 2009. Lois loved to travel and spend time with family and children. She had an infectious laugh and was so full of life that she would light up any room she entered. She was a loving and compassionate mother that always put her children first. Their happiness and well-being was her top priority. She had the magic touch with children and had plans of becoming a pediatric nurse. Lois was proceeded in death by one daughter, Hailey Ann Grace Oglesby; grandfathers Tyrone C. Turley and Larry Strickland; aunt, LeShell Washington. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother LaSandra (Anthony) James, father, Ronald Talley Jr. and extended father, Robert Strickland; children, Hannah Ann Marie Oglesby and Reign Lola Dior Lee; devoted partner Darryl Lee and family; uncles, Joe Oglesby and Emanuel Hall; aunts, Belinda and Shawntay Wallace; sisters, Amber Oglesby, Diamond "Dynasty" Strickland, DeLeah and Brittany Talley; god-sister, Theresa Jennings; brothers, Chamare Mays, Juvan Hooks, Deleron, Aeden, Micah Talley and Tajun Cobbins; grandparents, Lois (Curtis) Anderson, Joanne Valentine and Ronald (Lucy) Talley Sr.; best friend, Brittany Reid and special cousin, LaJulia North. She also leaves to mourn a host of close family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Philips Temple of Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral Services will follow the celebration at 1:00 pm at the church. Lois will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH following the services. The family would love to express their sincere gratitude for all the love and support received from everyone.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019